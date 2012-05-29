MOSCOW May 29 Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM), Europe's No.2 lender by market value, expects its proposed takeover of Turkish Denizbank (DENIZ.IS) to satisfy its appetite for deals in emerging Europe for now, a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sberbank, with over 11 trillion roubles ($340 billion) in assets, has ramped up activities outside the former Soviet Union and last week entered exclusive talks with bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXIA.BR to buy Denizbank.[ID:nL5E8GOF3M]

"If the acquisition happens, it will be our biggest purchase to date but we can comfortably afford it in terms of our capital adequacy position," Anton Karamzin, Chief Financial Officer at Sberbank, said in an interview.

He declined to comment on the price and timing of a possible deal but said it may cut Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by "less than one percentage point". The lender's Tier 1 stood at 11.6 percent at the end of last year.

Analysts estimated that - if Sberbank agrees to pay 1.5 times Denizbank's book value or approximately $3.6 billion - it would reduce its Tier 1 capital by around 100 basis points. [ID:nL5E8GSCH9]

($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva,; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242)) Keywords: SBERBANK DENIZBANK/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.