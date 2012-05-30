LONDON May 30 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's former spokesman has been detained on suspicion of
committing perjury in a court case in Scotland, Scotland's Crown
Office said on Wednesday.
Andy Coulson told a court case in 2010, while he was working
for Cameron, that he had had no knowledge of illegal activities
by reporters while he was editor of the News of the World.
Coulson has since been arrested over allegations of phone
hacking at the tabloid.
Coulson stood down in January 2011 after police reopened the
hacking case. He has denied any knowledge of the crime.