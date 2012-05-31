Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
BANK HANDLOWY
Citigroup's chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita that
he has no intention of selling its Polish unit.
GDP
Poland releases its first-quarter gross domestic product
growth data. Economists expect the economy to have grown by 3.5
percent, less than in the previous quarter. (0800)
PGE
The head of Poland's top utility says a higher dividend
pushed through by the state treasury meant it could no longer
pursue a 7.5-billion zlotys takeover of smaller state-owned peer
Energa.
ENEA
The utility will consider bidding for local wind and biomass
energy producer PEP if it is put up for sale.
