The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

ENI Italy's oil and gas major Eni approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), Eni said.

Eni and CDP agreed to fix a price for Snam at 3.47 euros per share, with a nearly 11 percent premium to Snam's 3.136 euro per share.

INSURERS

Insurers could have to pay out as much as 700 million euros ($880 million) as a result of earthquakes that hit northern Italy this month, risk-modelling agency Eqecat said on Wednesday.

The quake on May 20 and two severe aftershocks nine days later will cost the insurance industry between 300 million euros and 700 million euros, Eqecat said.

