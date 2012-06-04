Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ENERGY ROADMAP

Poland is much closer to agreeing to a watered down version of the EU's 2050 energy roadmap, Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz says over the weekend, adding the document no longer contained emission reduction targets, or milestones, beyond the existing ones.

REFORMS

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed into law on Friday the rise retirement age for men and women gradually to 67 years.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill will take up the position of Poland's representative at the International Monetary Fund as of August 1, replacing Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska, Puls Biznesu writes, citing a letter from the ministry.

HYDROCARBONS TAX

Poland will present a draft bill on hydrocarbons on June 13, Rzeczpospolita daily writes over the weekend.

ZE PAK

Utility ZE PAK will file its initial public offering prospectus with the financial regulator in August, while its listing could take place in September or October, a spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministry, which seeks to sell its whole 50-percent stake in the firm, is quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu.

