Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BANKS

Financial regulator KNF is concerned with the outflow of capital from foreign-owned banks, Puls Biznesu reports without quoting any sources, adding the value of foreign financing for Polish banks declined by nearly 15 billion zlotys ($4.26 billion), or 8.6 percent, over the last three quarters.

PGE

Poland's state-controlled PGE will not appeal a decision by Poland's competition watchdog banning it the purchase of a smaller rival utility Energa, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

RATES

Poland's central bank to announce its monthly interest rate decision. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold fire in June after it surprisingly raised rates by a quarter of percentage point in May.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank releases its foreign exchange reserves for May at 1200 GMT.

KGHM

Head of a Polish pharmaceutical company Polfa Warszawa, Krzysztof Berndt, is among those competing to lead the copper miner KGHM when the term of the current CEO Herbert Wirth expires later this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

TVN'S DEBT

Broadcaster TVN will spend the entire 969 million zlotys from the sale of its online unit Onet.pl to reduce its debt pile, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes TVN's IR head Tomasz Pozniak as saying.

EURO 2012

The Polish economy will add 20 billion zlotys by 2020 stemming from the Euro 2012-related investments, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Marcin Herra, a Polish official responsible for the tournament's preparations, as saying.

Herra added Poland spent 90 billion zlotys on infrastructure projects - roads, rail, airports and others - ahead of the games.

PKO BP

Poland's lender PKO BP holds an AGM on Wednesday due to decide on dividend payouts from the company's 2011 profits with the management's proposal at 1.59 billion zlotys ($451.86 million), or 1.27 zlotys per share.

OFF-SHORE WIND FARMS

Polenergia, energy firm controlled by one of most wealthy Poles Jan Kulczyk, submitted with the Polish grid operator the first and so far the only motion to link its planned 1200 megawatt offshore wind farm to the power system, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna says citing the company and grid representatives.

($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 3.5188 Polish zlotys)