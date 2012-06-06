(Ed Moisson is Head of UK and Cross-Border Research at Lipper.
The views expressed are his own.)
By Ed Moisson
LONDON, June 6 Our team at Lipper spent much of
the first quarter handing out awards to fund managers round the
world who have delivered exceptional performance to their
investors (r.reuters.com/fug68s). Since then, I've had
time to take a step back and assess just how good the wider
European industry has been at outperforming over the longer
term.
Active fund managers' ability to out-perform their
benchmarks sits near the heart of any discussion on the relative
merits of active versus passive. In broad terms the argument
against investing in an actively-managed fund is that one takes
on the additional risk that the fund will significantly
under-perform the index, a risk that is exacerbated over time by
the additional costs associated with such a fund.
The argument against passive is that one not only misses out
on the possibility of superior, but also that, in principle, one
is guaranteed to under-perform the index.
Clearly the case for active fund management goes
hand-in-hand with the case for prudent fund selection. Indeed an
industry has grown up trying to deliver the latter for
investors, with professional fund selectors choosing funds to
invest in and packaging this up as a product of itself: funds of
funds. Assets invested in funds of funds in Europe stand at
around 360 billion euros - noticeably greater than the assets
invested in passively managed funds.
The most straightforward means to assess actively managed
funds' success in beating their benchmarks is to look at their
latest performance figures. To this end all actively managed
equity funds' performance relative to their benchmarks was
assessed over 1, 3 and 10 years to the end of December 2011.
The proportion of funds that out-performed varied from 26.7
percent in 2011, 40.0 percent over 3 years and 34.9 percent over
the past 10 years. Solely for managers of UK equity funds, the
figures were 22.4 percent, 42.4 percent and 37.6 percent.
But the issue of survivorship bias also needs be grasped. To
do this, funds' rolling returns were assessed every year from
1992 to the end of 2011. For 1-year periods, the proportion of
equity funds that out-performed has varied between 59.1 percent
and 26.7 percent, coincidentally the first and last years in
this analysis.
View the chart here: link.reuters.com/zyf68s
TOUGH MARKETS
The annual average proportion of out-performing funds is
42.8 percent, at the higher end of the spectrum found in the
initial analysis above. This suggests that the difficult recent
market conditions have indeed had a negative impact on the
proportion of active managers that have been able to beat their
benchmarks.
The wide variation in out-performance depending on
classification of funds is highlighted in 1-year rolling
returns. For example, funds investing in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
ranged from 8.3 percent (in 2004) to 83.8 percent (in 1999) of
funds out-performing their benchmarks, while for UK equities the
range has been much narrower, between 23.1 percent (2011) and
64.5 percent (2000).
For long-term investors the fact that an active manager does
not out-perform in every calendar year is likely to be less
significant than whether he/she can out-perform over a longer
time period. To examine this, the data was expanded to look at
rolling 3-year and 10-year periods.
For 3-year rolling periods the proportion outperforming is
41.4 percent and for 10-year rolling periods it is 39.7 percent.
In other words, the proportion of funds out-performing over
longer periods may have dropped very slightly, but it remains
largely stable.
Over 3-year periods, a greater proportion of UK equity
managers generally outperform than for other classifications.
While the average proportion of Asia Pacific funds
out-performing is slightly higher than that for the UK (48.9
percent compared to 47.6 percent), this is clearly the result of
results posted over the first 10 years, while the more recent
period has seen a significant fall for Asian fund managers.
View the chart here: link.reuters.com/bag68s
For 10-year rolling periods among the largest
classifications, UK equity managers impressively maintain their
average proportion of out-performers (47.4 percent), while North
American equities - already relatively poor cousins - worsen
dramatically over this longer period, with an average of just
20.8 percent of funds out-performing their benchmarks.
These findings will clearly not settle the active versus
passive debate one way or the other, but they do provide robust
statistical research into funds' relative performance. Such
insights can better inform this ongoing discussion.
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)