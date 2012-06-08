ISTANBUL, June 8 Russia's top lender Sberbank will buy Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 2.8 billion euro, or 6.47 billion Turkish lira, Denizbank said on Friday.

The sale process is due to finish in the fourth quarter and the final sale amount will be based on prevailing exchange rates, it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

The final price is expected to reach 7.09 billion lira, or 3.09 billion euro, it said.

