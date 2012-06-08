(For more Reuters dealtalks, please click on [DEALTALK/])
* Telefonica's Alierta cld be pitched against Mexico's Slim
* Pair's rivalry extends across Latin America, now Europe
* Slim seeking 28 pct of Dutch telco KPN
* German tie-up of KPN and Telefonica could ward off Slim
* Clock ticking on June 27 deadline
By Leila Abboud and Victoria Howley
PARIS/LONDON, June 8 Carlos Slim, the world’s
richest man and controller of America Movil (AMXL.MX), could be
about to come up against an old adversary as he manoeuvres to
buy a 28 percent stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS).
Step forward Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), whose veteran
Chief Executive Cesar Alierta has been a longstanding sparring
partner of Slim in their battle for position in the global
telecoms market.
With KPN trying to fight Slim's 8 euros per share offer as
too low, Telefonica is increasingly being seen as best placed to
succeed with an alternative plan that might garner more support
from the Dutch group's board - a plan based on merging KPN's
prize German assets with Telefonica's own operations there.
Telefonica could not afford a full cash bid for KPN's E-Plus
unit, which is valued at between 8 and 10 billion euros, because
of its heavy debt load.
Yet people familiar with the matter said a non-cash merger
of the unit with Telefonica's 02 Germany was a possibility,
followed by a partial listing of the new company.
KPN is fighting Slim's tender as undervaluing its assets and
as giving him too much power over its future. To ward him off,
KPN has said it is open to selling E-Plus and its much smaller
Belgium mobile operator BASE.
Alierta is the most likely white knight.
Slim, a self-made 72-year old billionaire, has been
jockeying for decades with Alierta, a 67-year old former banker
and one of Spain's most powerful businessmen.
Alierta outfoxed Slim in a 2007 bidding war for a stake in
Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). A desire to keep pace with Slim in
Brazil pushed Alierta to spend an eye-watering 7.5 billion euros
in 2010 to boost its strength in mobile there.
Their rivalry has simmered as they compete in a dozen Latin
American countries including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and
Peru; an insider said Alierta once banned Slim's name from being
spoken at Telefonica headquarters.
SHOPPING SPREE
Now Slim is on a shopping spree in Europe for phone assets,
whose prices have been beaten down by the long-running debt
crisis, while subscriber growth slows in Latin America. He has
recently bought 4.1 percent of Telekom Austria. [ID:nL5E8H56IG]
Slim's move into Europe is also a symbol of how rising
emerging market powers are seeking to capitalise on the Old
Continent's woes.
"This is the second chapter of the battle between Carlos
Slim and Cesar Alierta in Europe," said Will Draper of Espirito
Santo investment bank.
"Alierta won out last time in Italy, but since then the two
companies' fortunes have diverged: on every operational measure
America Movil is stronger now than it was three years ago, while
Telefonica is weaker."
The non-cash merger of E-Plus and 02 Germany would create
Germany's biggest mobile operator with 41.7 million subscribers,
ahead of Vodafone (VOD.L) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
Telefonica and KPN could subsequently undertake an initial
public offering of a portion of the new company, bankers
familiar with the telecom sector and analysts said.
The structure would not materially increase Telefonica's
heavy debt load or put its prized investment-grade credit rating
at risk, these people said.
Analysts and bankers estimate a German merger could unlock
anywhere from 3.5 to 6 billion euros in synergies, which the two
companies would share depending on their ownership stakes.
FAIR VALUE
Analysts at Espirito Santo said a 50/50 joint venture could
give KPN holders an extra 1.75 euros a share, 23 percent more
than their fair value estimate of 7.40 euros a share.
Bruno Lippens, who owns shares in Telefonica and KPN in
overseeing $9 billion investments at Pictet Asset Management,
said he would welcome a German deal as good for both companies.
"I think there is a path whereby you can IPO the combined
business and at the end of the process KPN gets its cash and TEF
has control over the combined entity," said Lippens, adding that
this kind of deal would not add to Telefonica's debt.
In any case, Lippens said Pictet had decided not to tender
its KPN shares to the Slim offer because the price is too low.
"Telefonica is under pressure make a decision quickly now,"
the investor added. "Do they want to do something in Germany or
not? Do they want to keep Slim out of Germany or not?"
Telefonica and KPN declined to comment.
Whether Alierta decides to pull the trigger on a bold move
in Germany will likely depend on how important he thinks keeping
Slim out of Europe is to the future of Telefonica.
But he does not have a free hand, as Spain teeters on the
brink of a banking crisis. Telefonica said last week it would
speed up assets sales to pay down its debt after S&P downgraded
its rating and Moody's put it on negative review.
[ID:nL5E8GUHK7][ID:nL5E8GV9WR]
Telefonica must raise 7 to 8 billion euros a year through
2015 to cope with debt maturities and is struggling with sinking
revenue and profits in Spain, where one in four is unemployed,
pushing up borrowing costs.
Telefonica is also weighing a listing of 20 percent of 02
Germany to raise 2 billion euros, two people familiar with the
situation said. Me xico, Colombia, Chile and Peru units could
also be listed.
Despite his weak hand, people who know Alierta say not to
count him out.
"Given Alierta's track record and his decisiveness lately in
what he wants to do, I would not underestimate his ability to
derail Slim's offer," said one long-time sector executive who
declined to be named. "But it would require that KPN get its act
together to be equally decisive."
If Alierta does nothing, his old foe Slim will likely pick
up a chunk of KPN at a cheap price and finally have his long
sought-after beachhead in Europe.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by David
Holmes)
