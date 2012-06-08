By Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley
LONDON, June 8 KPN will fire the
starting gun on the sale of its Belgian BASE mobile phone
business in about two weeks, people familiar with the matter
said, as it tries to fend off a bid for the whole group from
Carlos Slim's America Movil.
The Dutch telecoms group will send out sales information to
private equity firms and a number of companies, including
Belgium's third-largest cable company Telenet, four
people said.
KPN hopes to raise 1.6 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($2.24
billion) from the disposal of BASE, Belgium's third-biggest
mobile phone company, equal to 5.5 to 6.5 times estimated core
earnings (EBITDA) for this year.
The people said that offers for the business were likely to
fall towards the lower end or beneath the range, however,
because BASE has been a well-run business, where there is less
potential to create value.
"I do not think that BASE will sell for as much as Orange
Switzerland," one of the people said. "And however much they get
for it will not move the needle materially in the battle with
Carlos Slim."
Blackstone, Cinven, Providence, Bain and KKR
are among potential bidders, or could team up with Telenet to
make an offer, other people said previously.
France Telecom completed the sale of Orange
Switzerland to Apax for 6.5 times 2011 EBITDA in February.
KPN shareholders have until June 27 when America Movil's
tender offer, priced at eight euros a share, for 27.7 percent of
the company closes. The Dutch group is hoping that Telefonica
will emerge as a white knight for its German business,
E-Plus, which is valued at eight to 10 billion euros.