FITCH
Fitch Ratings will review Poland's rating in February, with
the situation in Greece and Spain influencing the possible
decision, Piotr Kowalski, head of Fitch Polska, tells
Obserwatorfinansowy.pl.
PBG
Boiler maker Rafako should stay in the PBG group
because its cash-strapped parent will focus on the energy sector
and reduce its exposure to low margin road contracts, Rafako
head Mariusz Rozacki was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.
EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
will look in to private equity projects in Poland and is in
talks with the country's top insurer PZU, the head of
the lenders Polish arm tells Puls Biznesu.
