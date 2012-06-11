BEIJING, June 11 Airbus sales chief John Leahy
said he was "very relaxed" about the slow-selling A350-1000 and
hinted a three-year order drought for the $320 million passenger
jet could come to an end soon.
Asked whether Airbus could land a sale for its premier large
twinjet at next month's Farnborough air show in the UK, Leahy
told Reuters "that is a possibility" and said Airbus was on
course to win 600-650 total aircraft orders in 2012.
The largest version of the future A350 family, with 350
seats, has been overshadowed by the Boeing 777 which scored
record sales last year. Leahy said he was confident the aircraft
would establish itself as a more efficient competitor.
Airbus is looking at what it can do about a shortage of
available A350-1000 delivery slots, which is due to enter
service in 2017 and is sold out until late this decade, he said.
Leahy, speaking on the sidelines of an IATA airlines
gathering in Beijing, also accused Boeing of putting pricing
pressure on the whole narrowbody end of the jet market, the
industry's busiest segment, with its new 737 MAX.
Boeing has made similar claims in the past about Airbus.