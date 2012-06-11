(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click here)

LONDON, June 11 Chip designer ARM ARM.L said its rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) had made a credible debut in smartphones, but the British company's better technology and the size of its partner network meant it would remain dominant in the hot sector.

Nearly all smartphones and tablets, including Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad and Samsung's (005930.KS) Galaxy S3, use processors based on ARM's energy-efficient architecture.

Intel, in turn, dominates the PC market, helped in no small part by Microsoft (MSFT.O) basing Windows on its x86 architecture, but its chips have failed to make inroads in mobile where battery life is critical.

The U.S. company hopes that will change with the recent launch of handsets in China, India and last week in Europe, based on its Atom processor and backed by operator Orange FTE.PA.

Warren East, chief executive of Cambridge-based ARM, said Intel's phones were still a couple of generations behind the latest ARM-based smartphones.

"I've played with the (Indian) phone and it's a very good phone," East told the Reuters Media and Technology Summit.

"It's very comparable with the Apple 3G (launched in 2008) in terms of browsing speed, and ease of user interface and so on."

But he did not perceive Intel "as a huge threat".

"We've been saying Intel will gain some share in the smartphone space," he said in London.

"However, we think it will be not be vast because they will be one of 20 companies supplying into that space, the others have the advantage of using the ARM architecture, and the last 10-15 years has been spent developing a very strong ecosystem around that architecture."

He said Intel were catching up in making microprocessors more efficient, but the ARM world continued to move ahead.

East said ARM was working on the assumption that Intel would gain about 10 percent of the smartphone apps processor market in two to four years. "In a few years time, it will settle out at some number but we do not think it's going to be much bigger than that," he said.

ARM's blueprints are licensed to chipmakers, such as Samsung and Qualcomm (QCOM.O), which in turn pay a small royalty of 1-2 percent of the shipping price per chip.

Electronics manufacturers and software designers also license the British firm's technology, with the result that development costs are spread across the industry.

While Intel could gain ground in smartphones, ARM is moving in the other direction into Intel's territory.

Later this year, PCs based on ARM's architecture will launch, a milestone enabled by Microsoft (MSFT.O) configuring its Windows operating system for ARM's architecture for the first time, enabling it to capture a chunk of the tablet market.

East said an added benefit of Microsoft's decision was that it opened the PC market up to ARM architecture.

"We don't see why in due course we shouldn't have a large share (of the PC market)," he said. "We are anticipating 10 percent, probably 20 percent in a few years, but why we should be able to go further is the business model.

"In the ARM world you have 20 or so companies supplying apps processors into smartphones at the moment, and PC and smartphone functionality is becoming increasing similar: the chips are basically the same chips."

He said the launch later this year would be fairly muted, with around half a dozen products initially on sale.

"I think for the launch and 2012, the important thing is proving the concept," he said.

"But Microsoft has a fantastic track record: virtually every PC on the planet is running Windows and I have no reason to doubt they won't be able to do the same thing with an ARM-based version."

