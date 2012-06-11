(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 11 Chip designer ARM ARM.L said
its rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) had made a credible debut in
smartphones, but the British company's better technology and the
size of its partner network meant it would remain dominant in
the hot sector.
Nearly all smartphones and tablets, including Apple's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad and Samsung's (005930.KS) Galaxy S3,
use processors based on ARM's energy-efficient architecture.
Intel, in turn, dominates the PC market, helped in no small
part by Microsoft (MSFT.O) basing Windows on its x86
architecture, but its chips have failed to make inroads in
mobile where battery life is critical.
The U.S. company hopes that will change with the recent
launch of handsets in China, India and last week in Europe,
based on its Atom processor and backed by operator Orange
FTE.PA.
Warren East, chief executive of Cambridge-based ARM, said
Intel's phones were still a couple of generations behind the
latest ARM-based smartphones.
"I've played with the (Indian) phone and it's a very good
phone," East told the Reuters Media and Technology Summit.
"It's very comparable with the Apple 3G (launched in 2008)
in terms of browsing speed, and ease of user interface and so
on."
But he did not perceive Intel "as a huge threat".
"We've been saying Intel will gain some share in the
smartphone space," he said in London.
"However, we think it will be not be vast because they will
be one of 20 companies supplying into that space, the others
have the advantage of using the ARM architecture, and the last
10-15 years has been spent developing a very strong ecosystem
around that architecture."
He said Intel were catching up in making microprocessors
more efficient, but the ARM world continued to move ahead.
East said ARM was working on the assumption that Intel would
gain about 10 percent of the smartphone apps processor market in
two to four years. "In a few years time, it will settle out at
some number but we do not think it's going to be much bigger
than that," he said.
ARM's blueprints are licensed to chipmakers, such as Samsung
and Qualcomm (QCOM.O), which in turn pay a small royalty of 1-2
percent of the shipping price per chip.
Electronics manufacturers and software designers also
license the British firm's technology, with the result that
development costs are spread across the industry.
While Intel could gain ground in smartphones, ARM is moving
in the other direction into Intel's territory.
Later this year, PCs based on ARM's architecture will
launch, a milestone enabled by Microsoft (MSFT.O) configuring
its Windows operating system for ARM's architecture for the
first time, enabling it to capture a chunk of the tablet market.
East said an added benefit of Microsoft's decision was that
it opened the PC market up to ARM architecture.
"We don't see why in due course we shouldn't have a large
share (of the PC market)," he said. "We are anticipating 10
percent, probably 20 percent in a few years, but why we should
be able to go further is the business model.
"In the ARM world you have 20 or so companies supplying apps
processors into smartphones at the moment, and PC and smartphone
functionality is becoming increasing similar: the chips are
basically the same chips."
He said the launch later this year would be fairly muted,
with around half a dozen products initially on sale.
"I think for the launch and 2012, the important thing is
proving the concept," he said.
"But Microsoft has a fantastic track record: virtually every
PC on the planet is running Windows and I have no reason to
doubt they won't be able to do the same thing with an ARM-based
version."
