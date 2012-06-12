Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

LOT

Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines has scrapped talks on the takeover of Poland's troubled airline LOT because the European Union law does not allow to take full control of the company, Turkish Airlines Chief Executive, Temel Kotil, told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

Co-operation between the two carriers will be continued anyway, Kotil added.

SUPPLY FOR BOND SWITCH TENDER

Poland is to provide details of bond supply during a switch tender planned for Thursday.

