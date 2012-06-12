* TomTom to license maps, related content to Apple
* Further details of deal not disclosed
* TomTom shares jump as much as 15 pct
AMSTERDAM, June 12 Vehicle navigation systems
maker TomTom (TOM2.AS) has struck a deal to license its maps to
Apple Inc (AAPL.O), seeking to tap into demand for cheap or free
navigation software for smartphones and tablets which has so far
posed a challenge.
Shares in the Dutch firm, down 40 percent over the past
year, jumped as much as 15 percent in early Tuesday trading.
On Monday, Apple took the wraps off its own mobile mapping
service and improved the search capabilities of its Siri voice
assistant, taking the fight to internet search giant Google
(GOOG.O). [ID:nL1E8HB6UC]
"The deal between TomTom and Apple is a big boost for TomTom
given its ambitions ... and the strength of the Apple brand and
its enormous (and still growing) installed base," SNS Securities
said in a research note.
However, SNS said it was hard to put a value on the deal for
TomTom as the Dutch company's fee will largely depend on
advertising revenue and may include a small nominal fee per map.
TomTom did not provide further details of the deal with
Apple, which makes devices such as the iPhone and iPad, but its
shares jumped to the highest level since May 2 on the news. At
0755 GMT the stock was up 13.5 percent at 3.715 euros.
TomTom faces intense competition in its core personal
navigation device, or PND, market as consumers increasingly opt
for free or cheap navigation software as well as popular gadgets
like smartphones and tablet computers.
TomTom, which competes in the PND market with Garmin
(GRMN.O) and in the commercial digital map market with Google
and Nokia NOK1V.HE, has turned to targeting higher-growth
areas and new markets.
It increasingly sells navigation devices built into car and
truck dashboards, rather than the standalone versions, and sells
mapping data and real-time traffic services through smartphone
apps and other devices. [ID:nL5E7LO07A]
The company said it covers more than 200 countries and
territories, and its maps cover more than 35 million kilometres
globally.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)
