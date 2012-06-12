(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click
* Sees as much as $50 mln in revenue in 2012 vs $37 mln in
2011
* Smartphone, tablets driving growth in mobile TV
* IPO to wait till after U.S. mobile TV launch
By Tova Cohen
PARIS, June 12 Mobile TV technology provider
Siano sees revenue growing to as much as $50 million in 2012
from $37 million last year, boosted by new commercial services
in the United States and Japan as well as sales to the
automotive market.
Until now Israel-based Siano, which has been operating since
2005, had focused its efforts on China, as much of the rest of
the world was slow to embrace mobile TV. This is starting to
change with the growth in sales of tablets such as Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad, as well as smartphones.
"We see a trend that a lot of people perceive tablets as a
platform for watching TV," Siano CEO Alon Ironi said at the
Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit in Paris on Tuesday.
The U.S. mobile TV launch this summer is being led by
networks such as NBC, Fox, Telemundo and ABC, with major cities
expected to broadcast six or more channels, initially for free.
Ironi expects Siano to have a 50 percent or more share of
the market in the United States, where he forecast sales of a
few hundred thousand units in 2012.
"If it's very successful maybe Christmas will take this up
to a million. In 2013 a few million units will be sold," he
said. "We do think this will be a large market ... We're
optimistic about it."
Siano began as a designer of chips for mobile TV but has
expanded into providing accessories that enable TV broadcasts
over mobile devices.
In the United States it teamed up with Belkin to offer
accessories for Apple's iPhone and iPad, while in Europe Siano
sells directly to mobile operators under its brand.
"We grew from around $4 to $5 million in 2008 to ... $37
million in 2011. This year we will definitely be between $40 and
$50 million," Ironi said.
In Japan, where Siano opened an office this year, there are
two services - a high-resolution mobile phone service and a pay
TV service led by NTT Docomo (9437.T).
"We have a few design wins that will mature into sales in
2013," Ironi said.
REVENUE SOURCE
China, where Siano has a 55 percent market share, has been
the company's largest source of revenue for the last three
years. China Mobile (0941.HK) has made mobile TV an integral
part of its third generation (3G) package, Ironi said.
While critics argue that enough content is already provided
by mobile Internet services, Ironi said mobile operators are
interested in broadcast TV as it allows them to offload
consumption from their networks.
Siano's devices do not depend on a wireless connection and
are especially attractive for broadcasting content such as
sports and news, which viewers want to watch live rather than
via download.
"Mobile Internet consumption continues to grow at a pace
that exceeds the capacity of the infrastructure. If we try to
play live TV over LTE (4G technology) in large cities, LTE will
be choked on day one, people won't be able to make phone calls,"
he said.
The fact that operators such as China Mobile, NTT Docomo and
AT&T Inc (T.N) have made a decision to provide broadcast mobile
TV "makes us confident going forward," Ironi said.
The automotive market is another focus for Siano, which has
been working with companies such as Audi, BMW and Volkswagen.
"In the beginning it was in luxury cars ... but we see an
expansion of that, bringing TV to more regular, family cars. By
the end of the decade most cars from middle range and up will
have TV integrated as a feature," Ironi said.
Siano is not yet profitable as the shift from chip designing
to providing complete products required large investments.
The company, which has raised $100 million privately, plans
to go public but has no target date as it waits to see how
services unfold in the United States and Japan.
"We believe it would not be smart to go public now when a
lot of people in the investment community still have a
perception of mobile TV not going well," Ironi said. "The U.S.
is really important. It's better to go public when the service
there is available."
