By Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau

SINGAPORE, June 13 (IFR) - Manchester United has ditched its plans for an Asian listing and is preparing to list in the US, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

After first eyeing a Hong Kong IPO, it had planned to float shares in Singapore in the second half of last year.

As a result of its change of listing location, Manchester United is expected to make changes to its bookrunning syndicate. Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were originally mandated as bookrunners for the Singapore listing, but sources said that this line-up might change.

Jefferies has also joined the deal, the sources said.