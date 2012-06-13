(For other news from the Reuters Media and Technology Summit,
* France Tel. CFO urges cautious approach to debt by telcos
* Fresh need to protect credit ratings amid debt crisis
* Telcos have heavy debt load, some on downgrade watch
* Debt issue means Euro telcos may miss out on M&A-CFO
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 13 Europe's telecom operators must
be more careful about managing their debts even though that will
curb their ability to spend on acquisitions and reward
shareholders as the sector hots up, a senior France Telecom
FTE.PA executive said.
The industry has entered a period of turbulence touched off
by the arrival of Mexican telecom giant Carlos Slim to Europe,
who is seeking to buying up low-priced telco assets, as well as
looming investment needs in network upgrades.
Telecoms companies hold some of the highest levels of debt
among blue-chips and key debt-to-earnings ratios are being
stretched as profits drop because of tough competition and
recession in some markets.
France Telecom has been working to keep its debt-to-EBITDA
ratio at 2 but as profits have shrunk because of a new mobile
challenger in its home market, it has come under pressure to
keep a lid on debt and lengthen its maturity. [ID:nL5E8GF1RB]
Many rivals have higher debt ratios, with Spain's Telefonica
(TEF.MC) under particular stress, selling assets to protect its
rating and possibly play a role in a new wave of consolidation.
[ID:nL5E8H83PG]
Speaking at the Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit
on Tuesday, France Telecom Chief Financial Officer Gervais
Pellissier said he learned to be prudent on debt when the group
nearly defaulted in 2002 after a debt-fueled acquisition binge
during the Internet bubble.
At the outset of the credit crisis in 2008, France Telecom
set the group's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at two, lower than peers.
"I remember our big shareholders at that time were not happy
at all because they thought we were being too careful," he said.
"Now when I discuss that ratio with Moody's or Fitch, they no
longer view that as conservative."
Credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P have put France Telecom
on negative watch because of tough competition at home, although
it still holds a higher rating than most of its peers at A-.
France Telecom shares have lost 19.5 percent this year and
it has predicted its EBITDA will fall by 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion) in 2012, largely because of weakness in its home
market.
DEBT MATURITIES
France Telecom's debt ratio stood at 2.1 at the end of 2011,
while Telefonica's ratio was 2.6 after being hit hard by record
unemployment in Spain and the banking industry crisis.
Vodafone's (VOD.L) ratio was 1.7 and KPN's (KPN.AS) 2.5.
Telefonica, which has 57 billion euros in debt, needs to
raise between 7 billion and 8 billion euros a year through 2015
to cope with debt maturities. Standard & Poor's downgraded the
company to "BBB" on May 24, citing intense pressure in Spain,
while Moody's placed Telefonica on review for downgrade.
To protect its investment-grade rating, Telefonica has said
it will accelerate asset sales, consider listing its German and
Latin American units and pay out less of its dividend in cash.
[ID:nL5E8HA0XJ] [ID:nL5E8GV9WR] [ID:nL5E8GUHK7]
For Stuart Reid, credit analyst at Fitch, Telefonica's moves
and Pellissier's caution are a sign of the times.
"Even large, well-diversified telecom operators are
increasingly concerned about protecting their credit ratings
given pressures in the economy and financial markets, concerns
that were less present in the past," said Reid.
For his part, Pellissier said his finance team was now
managing the group's debt on a weekly basis.
"We do fear a downgrade, but even if it came it would just
put us at the level of our peers," he said, adding that
operating pressure on the business in France was to blame. "Even
if you manage the debt well ... you need to generate cash."
The debt issue also risks weakening the ability of European
telecom operators to participate in the consolidation of the
sector that some analysts think is the only way to create more
profitable companies. [ID:nL5E8HB9OG]
With shares of the sector beaten down, Mexico's Slim has
chosen this moment to seek a beachhead on the Old Continent.
The owner of America Movil (AMX.N) has scooped up a stake in
Telekom Austria AG (TELA.VI) and mounted a raid on Dutch KPN,
ramping up the pressure for consolidation in major markets like
Germany.
"With our debt loads, European operators just don't have the
firepower of our U.S. or Asian peers," Pellissier said.
He added that if the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3 were
applied to the sector as an average, European telecom operators
would only have 8 billion euros of borrowing capacity to pay for
acquisitions, compared with 250 billion for Asian peers.
"Mr. Slim has money, China Mobile has money, Singtel has
money ... My feeling is that (India's) Bharti would be keen one
day to buy a European operator."
Asked if he was worried about Slim's arrival, Pellissier
said he saw it as proof of healthy prospects in the European
market, despite the unpopularity of the sector's shares.
"Mobile data is growing and we have high monthly revenue per
user in Europe," he said. "Mr. Slim knows what he is doing, so
if he is willing to put 3 billion on the table for part of KPN,
then I see that as a good thing."
