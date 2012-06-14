* SNB wants C.Suisse to address capital shortfall this year

* European banking crisis poses threat to UBS, C.Suisse

* SNB cautions on high big-bank leverage, Swiss housing bubble

* C.Suisse says well capitalised

* Credit Suisse shares fall 8 pct, UBS also down

By Katharina Bart

BERNE, June 14 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) urged Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to boost its capital this year to shield it from the risk of an escalation of the euro zone banking crisis, prompting its shares to fall to their lowest level since 1992.

In its annual financial stability report, the SNB said Credit Suisse should "take all action necessary to expand its loss-absorbing capital base significantly during the current year", by cutting risk, suspending dividend payments or raising capital by issuing shares.

The SNB also said rival UBS UBSN.VX, which had to be bailed out by the Swiss government in 2008, should boost its capital buffers by keeping course with its strategy of keeping a lid on dividend payments.

"The SNB considers that the big banks’ loss-absorbing capital is still below the level needed to ensure sufficient resilience," Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine told a news conference after the central bank's quarterly policy meeting.

"Both Swiss big banks – and in particular Credit Suisse – are below the international average. Given the importance of the big banks for the Swiss economy and for financial stability, an above-average capitalisation level would be appropriate."

At 1011 GMT, Credit Suisse shares were down 8 percent at 17.49 francs, while UBS shares were off 1.7 percent at 10.96 francs, both lagging a 0.9 percent fall in the European banking sector .SX7P.

"This is highly critical to be reprimanded by the national bank in this way and to be asked to bolster capital already this year," ZKB strategist Claude Zehnder said. "Investors will be sceptical. This smells of a capital hike."

In a statement, Credit Suisse said it was among the "best capitalised and funded global banks" and exceeded current Swiss requirements, noting it had already issued loss-absorbing contingent convertible bonds or CoCos as it moves towards meeting stricter rules which come into full force in 2019.

"Credit Suisse has also established transparency on its plan for both building up common equity through retaining earnings and further asset reduction," the bank said.

In a statement, UBS reiterated its strategy to reduce risk-weighted assets in its investment bank and build its common equity Tier 1 ratio to 13 percent under Basel III global rules.

Credit Suisse trimmed its dividend to 0.75 Swiss francs per share in 2011, down from 1.30 francs in 2010. Meanwhile, UBS last year paid its first dividend since the financial crisis - just 0.10 francs per share.

The SNB also said that leverage at UBS and Credit Suisse remains "very high", despite cutbacks on risky assets at both banks. UBS and Credit Suisse should trim their balance sheets, and not merely slash risk-weighted assets, the SNB said.

EURO ZONE WORRIES

Chief among the SNB's worries are the collapse of a euro zone bank, the bursting of a bubble in the Swiss housing market as investors flee towards assets perceived as safe, persistently low interest rates, and increased funding difficulties.

Though Credit Suisse and UBS are only moderately exposed to euro zone debt and loans, they are both exposed should European banks fall further into crisis, due to counterparty links to Switzerland, Danthine warned.

"In the event of a further escalation of the euro area crisis, the loss potential for the big banks would be substantial compared to their loss-absorbing capital," he said.

Credit Suisse was an early adopter of the central bank's push for CoCos - bonds which aim to absorb losses by converting to equity under certain conditions. But UBS has been more cautious about the instruments, saying it did not want to dilute shareholders following repeated cash calls in 2007 and 2008, as it wrote down more than $50 billion during the subprime crisis.

Credit Suisse and UBS are also in the crosshairs of ratings agency Moody's, which could cut their ratings by as much as three notches in coming weeks as part of a ratings review of global banks. UBS's long-term debt is rated Aa3 by Moody's, Credit Suisse's Aa1.

The SNB cautioned that a potential collapse of Swiss real estate prices poses a threat to banks with big mortgage books. More personal insolvencies and an uptick in Swiss household debt to gross domestic product highlight banks' increasing vulnerability, the SNB said.

The central bank has repeatedly warned of overheating due to a flood of demand in hot spots such as Lake Geneva, Lake Zurich, Zug and ski resorts fuelled a surge in prices.

Earlier this month, the Swiss government said it can demand banks hold 2.5 percent more capital to underpin mortgage lending if credit growth gets out of control.

