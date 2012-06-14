LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Most dealers have refused to begin
quoting credit default swaps on Greece again before this
weekend's general elections, claiming the uncertainty around the
vote has made the product fiendishly difficult to risk manage
and diminished investor appetite for it.
Greek CDS has been prevented from trading since the
contracts triggered on March 9 due to a legal technicality known
as a "look-back clause". These provisions - designed to capture
credit events that take a long time to rule on - would have
allowed buyers of "new" Greek CDS to cite the trigger on March 9
to claim a protection pay-out for up to 60 days after the
original event.
Market makers complained the lack of CDS over the past two
months had hampered their risk management of Greek government
bond positions, which have continued to take a battering since
EUR100bn was shaved off the country's debt.
CDS on Greece could have begun trading again this week as
the look-back period came to an end, but dealers have been
reluctant to kick-start the market.
One investment manager noted that UBS had begun quoting
protection on Greece at a bid-offer of 75/85 points upfront, but
added it was not trading yet. UBS declined to comment. The Swiss
bank seems to be an outlier for the time-being, with three major
dealers contacted by IFR saying they were not yet quoting Greek
CDS.
"It's almost impossible to make a market in Greek CDS right
now. If you buy protection and Greece defaults, you can deliver
up to the 30-year bond into a CDS auction, which trades at 10
cents on the euro. How can you price a contract that pays out
around 90% if Greece defaults? " said a head of credit trading
at a European house.
"At some point it will start trading, but at the moment it's
a very hard risk to manage," he added.
The uncertainty over the forthcoming Greek elections has
continued to weigh on the market this week. Many observers fear
a victory for the left-wing party Syriza - which says it is
pro-euro, but wants to re-negotiate the terms of Greece's
bailout - could lead to the country crashing out of the single
currency and defaulting on its debt.
Meanwhile, a EUR100bn bail-out of Spanish banks failed to
allay investor fears over contagion in the periphery, with
yields on 10-year Spanish debt breaching the 7% mark this
morning. Dealers said they continue to see decent two-way flows
in Spanish and Italian CDS - which also remain elevated at 612bp
and 559bp, respectively - but claimed there was a lack of
investor appetite for Greek protection.
"We haven't seen anybody even ask," said one head of
European credit trading at a major US bank, who admitted it had
slipped his mind that Greek CDS could again be traded this week.
"I'd be surprised if anyone would want to dive in before the
election with bonds trading at 10 cents on the euro. If we get
some stability with the election then we'd expect trading to
pick up again," he added.
Dealers say there had initially been some market attempts to
create a bespoke Greek CDS contract in the immediate aftermath
of the credit event in March to get around the look-back issue,
although this project fizzled out.
A general reticence to begin quoting Greek CDS again - and
an apparent lack of interest from investors in buying protection
- is perhaps understandable. The contract was in the spotlight
for much of the past year, as the largest sovereign
restructuring in history exposed serious flaws in CDS
documentation.
After initial fears that Greece may try to avoid triggering
the contracts - rendering any CDS protection worthless - market
participants were spooked by the prospect of CDS payouts not
adequately compensating for losses on Greek bond positions.
Miraculously, the payout for protection buyers of 21.5 was
broadly in line with bond losses, and disaster was averted.
Still, the Greek debacle expedited an overhaul of CDS
definitions to fix a range of issues with the contract.
"CDS didn't really work as you would have intuitively
expected in Greece, which freaked out a lot of dealers," said
one senior trader. "The overhaul on CDS needs to be done, and I
think it will help the product."
