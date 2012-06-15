The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to hold a
teleconference on Sunday evening to discuss the outcome of Greek
elections, two euro zone officials said on Thursday.
Greece holds a parliamentary election on Sunday and polls
show that the leftist SYRIZA party, that rejects the terms of
the euro zone bailout for Athens, is neck-and-neck with the
pro-bailout New Democracy party.
Spanish benchmark bond yields rose above 7 percent on
Thursday after Moody's cut the country's rating to just one
notch above "junk".
The euro zone will not tear up the main targets of Greece's
bailout no matter who wins Sunday's elections, but it might
consider giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it
reaches them, euro zone officials said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Italy and France
agree that more steps need to be taken to shield the euro from
the turbulence of the financial markets.
French President Francois Hollande said after meeting Monti
in Rome a debt redemption fund was one option for closer fiscal
union in the euro zone and called for the bloc's ESM bailout
fund to be allowed to directly access ECB funds to boost its
firepower.
The Italian cabinet is expected to approve its growth
package on Friday.
GENERALI
Newly appointed CEO Mario Greco will join the insurer's
board from Aug 1, Generali said in a statement late on Thursday.
MEDIOBANCA
Mediobanca said on Thursday it has bought back 55 million
euros of its own bonds, and will annul them from Friday.
