* 4G upgrades coming on stream in Europe
* Some operators to charge extra for fast services
* Others to make fast internet available for all customers
* Handsets subsidies may be needed to speed up adoption
By Leila Abboud and Harro Ten Wolde
PARIS, June 15 European telecom operators are
planning to charge customers more for faster new
fourth-generation mobile services in the hope of recouping
massive network investments and clawing back lost pricing power.
It's a risky approach since it could put off recession-weary
customers and slow the adoption of a technology that benefits
telcos by lowering operating costs and helping reduce network
overload.
The strategy also differs from what U.S. operators Verizon
(VZ.N) and AT&T (T.N) have done in their 4G rollout. They
incorporated the new technology into all of their offers without
extra charges, something they could afford to do because they
already charge higher prices.
European operators are expected to spend $15.25 billion
through 2015 on upgrading their networks to get to faster 4G
speeds, according to Rethink Technology Research. But upgrades
are lagging in much of Europe compared to the U.S. and Japan.
Where operators have launched -- such as in the Nordic
countries, Austria, and Germany -- few customers have rushed to
the service because 4G smartphones have not been available.
Nearly all of the current few hundred thousand users of the new
technology in Europe are using laptop dongles or home routers.
With smartphones now finally trickling to market, some of
the early movers, including Vodafone (VOD.L) in Germany and
Teliasonera TLSN.ST in Sweden are seeking to sell 4G service
plans as a separate, more expensive option for tech-savvy users.
Others, such as Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) in its home
market, are taking a different tack, more akin to the U.S.
approach. All customers will be on the 4G network where it is
available, and the company hopes to lure customers by playing
the network quality card.
Deutsche Telekom wants to have fast services available in
about 100 cities in Germany by the end of 2012 and has now far
more than a quarter of that target covered.
France Telecom FTE.PA will likely seek to charge more once
it launches 4G in a handful of cities including Marseille early
next year. It is now testing various tariff structures and doing
consumer studies before settling on a final pricing strategy,
said Chief Financial Officer Gervais Pellissier said.
"If we are able to multiply speeds by five or ten, people
will use more services on line, browse more, do e-commerce," he
said at the Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit.
"We think we can monetise that: why should it cost the same
as not having access to those services?"
NO PREMIUM FOR SPEED ALONE
Getting the business model right will be key for European
operators, which are already suffering from a toxic cocktail of
price competition and regulatory pressure that has eroded
profits and sent sector valuations near ten-year lows.
Investors will be expecting a return on the billions global
operators are spending on 4G.
Unlike their U.S. peers Verizon and AT&T, Europe's telcos
have not yet been able to take full advantage of the mobile
revolution of recent years that has made smartphones and tablets
must-have devices. They don't have the same pricing power in
markets like the UK, France or Spain as the U.S. operators do
and as result their profit margins are lower, analysts say.
Yet seeking to use the arrival of 4G, also known as
long-term evolution (LTE) technology, to claw back profitability
may not pay off in the end.
"People are not willing to pay a significant premium for
speed alone, particularly when in the initial period there is
limited coverage," said Thomas Wehmeier, analyst at Informa
Telecoms & Media.
"Customers will feel pretty aggrieved if they are paying 60
euros a month but a big proportion of the traffic is going over
the old network."
Wehmeier argues that the better approach is the one taken by
Verizon which aggressively rolled out 4G technology to its
network starting in 2010 and gave all customers access as part
of existing monthly plans. Then it focused its marketing on
Verizon's faster speeds than rivals, emblazoning ads with the
slogan "America's largest 4G LTE network: experience the speed
and power in more places."
By the end of April, Verizon's LTE network had coverage for
200 million people, or about two thirds of the U.S. population.
AT&T now has coverage in about 39 cities and promises coverage
for almost 150 million of the population by the end of 2012.
BE BRAVE AND EXPLORE
When operators roll out 4G, they do it gradually over
several years by adding new equipment and software to existing
mobile towers. Users can eventually get speeds of up to 100
megabits of data per second, more than double even the fastest
3G networks.
But even after operators launch 4G services commercially,
the actual speed that users experience when surfing the web can
vary widely depending on if their city has been covered and the
number of people accessing the same mobile tower at the same
time.
Teliasonera, which launched the world's first 4G network in
late 2009 and now counts 140,000 subscribers, just began
marketing its first LTE-enabled smartphone this quarter, the
Samsung Galaxy II.
It offers four monthly service plans from roughly 11 to 45
euros ($14-$57)per month, but users get the highest speeds and
mobile data allotment only if they sign up for the most
expensive one.
For example, the 11 euro plan offers 10 megabits per second
download speed for 2 gigabytes of data, while the 45 euro one
has speeds of 80 megabits per second for 40 gigabytes of data.
Hakan Dahlstrom, who heads Teliasonera's mobile business
defended the unconventional pricing approach.
"It's very important that we are brave and explore how to
make money from mobile data," he said in an interview.
The pace that European customers adopt 4G adoption will also
depend on how generously operators subsidise the new
smartphones. Today there are only a handful of 4G mobiles and
tablets that work in Europe; Apple's iPhone and iPad do not.
However, some of Europe's big operators have been taking the
knife to the generous subsidies, including Telefonica (TEF.MC)
and Vodafone in Spain, in another effort to boost margins.
"My feeling is that 4G will not develop if we don't
subsidize the handsets," said France Telecom's Pellissier.
"We are bring to market more segmented offers on mobile data
for big users who are willing to use more and smaller ones who
aren't. At least at the beginning, we see 4G being sold at the
higher price and not open to all customers."
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
