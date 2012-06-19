The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world
leaders, Europe agreed on Monday to move towards a more
integrated banking system to stem a debt crisis that threatens
the survival of the euro.
Euro zone paymaster Germany, relieved at a narrow election
victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties, signalled on Monday it
may be willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal
targets to avert a catastrophic euro exit.
Italy will push this week at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers for a semi-automatic mechanism involving the European
Central Bank or the permanent bailout fund ESM to reduce spreads
of euro zone bonds over Germany, Italy's European Affairs
Minister Enzo Moavero said on Monday.
Greece's conservatives are close to forming a new coalition
government following a narrow election victory, a party official
said on Monday, after their leader promised to soften the
country's punishing austerity programme despite German
opposition.
A final communique from Group of 20 leaders will mention
Europe's move towards a form of "banking union", three sources
told Reuters on Monday.
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets, plans to further streamline
its internal structure, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday,
while playing down the possibility of more branch closures or
layoffs.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
S&P placed its credit ratings on Monte dei Paschi on
CreditWatch with negative implications. It said asset quality
had deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers. It also
said while MPS had reduced the capital shortfall it understood
the bank still needed about 1.5 billion euros in regulatory
capital.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Fondiaria holds a board meeting to address requests by
insurance regulator ISVAP to sort out irregular dealings with
its main shareholders.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's largest telecoms group is working on a plan with
state-owned financial agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to
set up an operator to spin off its broadband network, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Tuesday.
The plan would see the next generation broadband operator
Opac incorporate the fibre optic company Metroweb and receive a
3 billion euros capital increase by CDP's Strategic Fund, Il
Sole said.
