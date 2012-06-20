Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
The current chief executive of Europe's No.2 copper miner
KGHM, Herbert Wirth, has been granted exclusive rights on talks
about becoming the CEO for the next term, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported quoting an unnamed source.
PRODUCTION, PPI
The statistics office releases May industrial output and
producer price index (PPI) data at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect
production to grow an annual 2.6 percent and PPI at 5.1 percent
year-on-year.
NET INFLATION
The central bank releases its core inflation figure for May.
Analysts expect it to rise by 2.7 percent.
