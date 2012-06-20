The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
European leaders rejected pressure to deliver quick new
measures to fight their debt crisis at a summit of world leaders
and promised to press on with a longer-term plan for closer
economic integration in the hope that will settle jittery
markets
Italy put forward a proposal at the G20 summit in Mexico for
the euro zone's rescue funds to start buying the debt of
distressed countries but Germany said no specific initiative was
discussed. French President Francois Hollande said Monti's idea
was worth exploring.
Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world
leaders, Europe has begun to flesh out sweeping plans for deeper
economic integration, including once unthinkable steps toward a
banking union and a more unified fiscal policy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of
the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's
worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt
major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.
GREECE
Greek parties holding talks to form a government are likely
to strike a deal by Wednesday, Socialist leader Evangelos
Venizelos said on Tuesday. ID:nA8E8HF00U]
UNICREDIT
The plan to reorganise the group, which should be presented
to the board in the second week of July, will give more power to
country managers as the bank shifts away from a division-based
business model to a more geographically-oriented one, MF said
without citing sources. Investment banking will look after big
clients only, it said.
* MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's sale of a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca will be
completed by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Cassa
Risparmio Asti is front runner with an offer of more than 200
million euros, it said.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Insurer watchdog ISVAP is set to give the greenlight to the
planner merger between Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol, three sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Fondiaria's board said it would meet again on June 26 to
discuss measures aimed at meeting ISVAP requirements and
avoiding the appointment of an administrator.
IMPREGILO
Banker Claudio Costamagna, advisor of construction group
Salini fighting to win control of Impregilo, confirmed in an
interview with La Repubblica the group would sell non-core
assets, including Brazilian unit Ecorodovia, if the Salini slate
of directors is voted in on July 12. Excess cash would be
distributed to shareholders, he said.
IPO
Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio is set to postpone
again its listing on the Milan stock exchange because of market
turmoil, with a final decision expected next week, several
sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
* GREENVISION AMBIENTE
Ladurner Finance will launch a mandatory bid on 34.95
percent of Greenvision at 6.61 euros per share, the company said
on Wednesday.
Main currency report:...............................