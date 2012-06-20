(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA PM SAYS WON'T QUIT OVER PLAGIARISM CHARGE
Romania's new Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday he
would not resign over accusations of plagiarism, dismissing the
charges as part of a political plot against him by the country's
president.
HIDROELECTRICA
* A planned listing of a minority stake in Romanian
state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica is no longer possible
this year after it filed for insolvency due to poor management
and a prolonged drought, a company official said on Tuesday.
* The court hearing on Hidroelectrica's insolvency filing is
due on Wednesday.
CEE POWER LINK PLAN SET FOR SEPT START
The power markets of the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Slovakia will be linked starting in September if tests of a
joined system go according to plan, officials and regulators
charged with connecting the region's grids said.
RETAIL MARKET
Romania's retail market stagnated last year at 16 billion
euros, the first positive signal after two years of decline.
Ziarul Financiar, page 1
AGRICULTURE
The 2012 Romanian harvest will not be as good as the
previous year as spring rains arrived too late for cereals.
Adevarul, page 11
PETROM
Petrom plans to invest 1 billion euros annually
until 2014, particularly in the exploration and production
sectors.
Ziarul Financiar, page 11
CEE MARKETS
Hungarian government bonds and the forint firmed to six-week
highs on Tuesday on hopes that the country is getting close to
starting talks about financial aid, while improved appetite for
risk buoyed other emerging Europe assets.
