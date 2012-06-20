(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIA PM SAYS WON'T QUIT OVER PLAGIARISM CHARGE

Romania's new Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday he would not resign over accusations of plagiarism, dismissing the charges as part of a political plot against him by the country's president.

HIDROELECTRICA

* A planned listing of a minority stake in Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica is no longer possible this year after it filed for insolvency due to poor management and a prolonged drought, a company official said on Tuesday.

* The court hearing on Hidroelectrica's insolvency filing is due on Wednesday.

CEE POWER LINK PLAN SET FOR SEPT START

The power markets of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will be linked starting in September if tests of a joined system go according to plan, officials and regulators charged with connecting the region's grids said.

RETAIL MARKET

Romania's retail market stagnated last year at 16 billion euros, the first positive signal after two years of decline.

Ziarul Financiar, page 1

AGRICULTURE

The 2012 Romanian harvest will not be as good as the previous year as spring rains arrived too late for cereals.

Adevarul, page 11

PETROM

Petrom plans to invest 1 billion euros annually until 2014, particularly in the exploration and production sectors.

Ziarul Financiar, page 11

CEE MARKETS

Hungarian government bonds and the forint firmed to six-week highs on Tuesday on hopes that the country is getting close to starting talks about financial aid, while improved appetite for risk buoyed other emerging Europe assets.

