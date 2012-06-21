* PC maker raises doubts over Microsoft's attempt to emulate
Apple
* Says its partner should focus on getting Windows 8
software right
* Says Windows 8 is "extremely important" for Acer's product
map
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 21 Acer (2353.TW), the world's
fourth l argest PC maker, has dismissed Microsoft's (MSFT.O)
chances of becoming a rival to Apple (AAPL.O) by building its
own devices and urged its software partner to focus on its new
operating system instead.
Microsoft announced on Monday that it would design and sell
its own "Surface" tablets to showcase Windows 8 and take on
Apple and Google (GOOG.O) in devices that are capturing more and
more of the computing market. [ID:nL1E8HIFRD]
It kept PC makers largely in the dark about its plans,
according to sources, marking a radical departure from its
previous close collaboration with its hardware partners.
[ID:nL1E8HJA43]
Oliver Ahrens, Acer's senior VP and president for Europe,
Middle East and Africa, said Microsoft was trying to copy some
of Apple's strategy, but he was doubtful it would succeed.
"I don’t think it will be successful because you cannot be a
hardware player with two products," he said in an interview,
adding that the former darling of the tech sector would also
have to adapt its brand to compete with Apple.
"Microsoft is working with two dozen PC vendors worldwide,
including the local guys, whereas Apple is alone, it can more or
less do what it wants," he said. "Microsoft is a component of a
PC system. A very important component but still a component."
He was also worried that Microsoft would shift resources to
building a consumer hardware brand and retail operation, and in
the process take its eye off the ball in making sure Windows 8
was a success for the PC industry.
"Instead of enhancing the user experience for Win 8 (...)
they open a new battlefield," he said.
"I worry that this will lead into a defocus internally for
Microsoft, and then we have to suffer because we are working
with their products."
OLYMPIC PERFORMANCE
Taiwan-based Acer, which ranked fourth in PC shipments in
the first quarter, has had its own problems after failing to
adapt to changes in the market including in particular the rise
of Apple's iPad last year, but Ahrens said the group was now
getting back on track.
He said Windows 8, which does not yet have a launch date,
was "extremely important" for Acer, and it would have four or
five devices tied in with its launch, including tablets and a
high-definition slimline "Ultrabook" notebook.
Ahrens said the new products would be supported by an
advertising campaign focused on the user experience rather than
the specifications of the machines, which has been the
traditional approach of PC makers.
"Acer wants to be more about value than volume," he said,
adding that the company needed to do higher end products to lift
the status of the whole brand.
Acer, an Olympics sponsor, will also be in the spotlight
next month as the PC provider to the London games.
"Everything is run by Acer - the scoring systems, the
internal IT," said Acer UK managing director Neil Marshall. "It
will demonstrate that we have the commercial ability to deliver
this type of project."
Ahrens said the second quarter, which ends in nine days,
would see about a 50 percent rise in revenue in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa region, as the group continued its
recovery from the lows of a year ago.
The region accounted for 37 pct of revenue in the first
quarter, according to a company presentation.
"Q3 will be more challenging because it’s a transition
quarter from Windows 7 to Windows 8," he said.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)
((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 6843)(Reuters
Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: ACER/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.