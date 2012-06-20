By Eero Vassinen
| SALO, June 20
SALO, June 20 Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said
the Finnish government will not consider purchasing Nokia
shares, quashing hopes the government would help support the
company's plunging stock.
"This is not our business. We are developing Finland into a
country where companies can do well, but this is not the way of
support along which the government will go," Katainen said on a
visit to Salo in southern Finland where Nokia plans to close a
cellphone manufacturing plant.
There has been debate in Finland over whether the government
should invest in Nokia, a central plank of Finland's economy, to
bolster its finances and help prevent a foreign takeover that
could see its operations moved abroad.
The government already holds shares in various companies
considered crucial for its national interests, including forest
and chemical companies, and is a majority shareholder in
struggling airline Finnair and energy company Fortum
.
Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated countries
in the euro zone, but its exports have been declining with
Nokia, as well as traditional industries like paper and pulp,
struggling to compete with cheaper rivals.
Finland's current account slipped into the red last year,
and the central bank expects a deficit to continue through at
least 2014.
At its peak, Nokia accounted for around 4 percent of Finnish
GDP and supported a wide range of companies as suppliers. Today
it contributes less than 1 percent, according to analysts.
Nokia's shares, which have fallen more than 50 percent since
the start of the year, closed 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday.
The company has lost about three-quarters of its market
value, or roughly 20 billion euros ($25.40 billion) in absolute
terms, since turnaround Chief Executive Stephen Elop took the
helm in September 2010.