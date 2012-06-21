Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PHN IPO
Poland will withhold the IPO of its real estate group PHN
until September as current market sentiment does not guarantee
getting a satisfactory price, Parkiet reported citing a person
close to Poland's treasury, which oversees state assets.
LOTOS
Poland's refiner Lotos might book a further loss
on its troubled North Sea upstream project Yme, which could
amount to several hundred million zlotys, Parkiet wrote citing
analysts from Ipopema and Espirito Santo.
CENTRAL BANK
The Polish central bank will publish minutes from its June
meeting, when the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC)
held rates unchanged after a May hike.
