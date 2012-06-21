Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PHN IPO

Poland will withhold the IPO of its real estate group PHN until September as current market sentiment does not guarantee getting a satisfactory price, Parkiet reported citing a person close to Poland's treasury, which oversees state assets.

LOTOS

Poland's refiner Lotos might book a further loss on its troubled North Sea upstream project Yme, which could amount to several hundred million zlotys, Parkiet wrote citing analysts from Ipopema and Espirito Santo.

CENTRAL BANK

The Polish central bank will publish minutes from its June meeting, when the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) held rates unchanged after a May hike.

