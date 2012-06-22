* Government sees Telkom as "strategic asset"
* Deal makes sense on paper, maybe not in politics
* Other state-run companies struggling
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 The future of South
African telecommunications firm Telkom (TKGJ.J) may depend on
whether the left-leaning ruling African National Congress (ANC)
trusts government more to build out internet infrastructure than
the private sector.
In a country with one of the world's highest ratios of
income disparity, the ANC has argued that companies trying to
maximise profits could overlook the millions of poor lacking
services - including broadband internet connections.
The party and its labour allies in the recent months have
tried to thwart some high-profile foreign acquisitions of stakes
in local firms, saying the moves could lead to job cuts in a
country battling chronic unemployment.
But on paper, Telkom had a nearly perfect partner to
increase connectivity in Africa's biggest economy in South
Korea's KT Corp. (030200.KS), a fixed-line operator embracing
mobile technology and looking to acquire a 20 percent stake.
KT helped turn South Korea into the world's most wired
country with more than 90 percent of households having broadband
internet connection.
"The government is schizophrenic because on one hand, it is
a shareholder in Telkom, so it wants Telkom to maximise its
profit because it gains as a shareholder but also from the tax
base," said Dobek Pater, a telecoms analyst at consultancy
Africa Analysis.
"On the other hand, it still views Telkom as a vehicle to
achieve part of its information technology policy, one of the
critical vehicles to drive that policy forward."
The ANC holds a major policy meeting next week and has said
in planning documents it wants greater government control of the
economy and to spend tens of billions of dollars on
infrastructure to spur growth, increase employment and alleviate
poverty.
Telkom shares tumbled to an eight-year low this month after
the government blocked KT's plans to acquire the 20 percent
stake.
"Cabinet didn't support the transaction," Minister in the
Presidency Collins Chabane told reporters. He did not offer an
explanation but others officials said the deal could compromise
Telkom's position as "a strategic asset."
The government owns more than a majority stake jointly with
the state-run pension fund. The deal with the South Korean firm
would have diluted the holding to less than 50 percent.
But shares jumped this week on a report the ANC would
consider nationalising Telkom at its policy meeting and placing
the internet build-up in its infrastructure plans.
"Government's got a lot of influence on this economy
already. They obviously think they are better placed to roll out
the Telkom infrastructure across the country better than anyone
else," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Vestact.
JOB CUTS
But state-run companies such as logistics groups Transnet
and airline South African Airways have been struggling for years
with massive debt and management troubles, requiring tariff
hikes or cash injections to remain afloat.
"The ANC isn't suspicious of private business per se, but it
thinks the state is better placed to drive development and
empowerment," said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging market
economist at Nomura.
"Government already has very hefty influence over Telkom and
wouldn't need to nationalise it to obtain policy objectives."
South Africa has placed hurdles in the way of past mergers.
Talks between MTN (MTNJ.J) and India's Bharti Airtel
(BRTI.NS) for a $24 billion merger that would have formed the
world's third-largest operator fell through when Pretoria
intervened to block the deal, preferring the flagship corporate
kept its national character.
Japan's Kansai Paint (4613.T) and the U.S. retailer Wal-Mart
(WMT.N) have both faced conditions in their bids for local
companies.
Analysts say the government's repeated meddling in the
cross-border deals could tarnish its reputation among global
investors as being open to foreign investment.
ANC-controlled governments have reassured investors that
taking ownership of private companies is not part of its policy.
It has also reassured its supporters it would not back moves
leading to job cuts.
Telkom employs about 23,000 people but only needs about half
of that, Pater of Africa Analysis said, adding KT would probably
want to cut a bloated workforce.
Internet penetration is 17 percent in South Africa, lower
than rivals on the continent including Nigeria at 29 percent and
Kenya at 25 percent, according to a survey released last month
by World Wide Worx.
The biggest constraint has been cost, with Telkom fixed-line
connections too expensive for the country's poor and wireless
services more costly than in other sub-Saharan states, it said.
The question remains on what is the best way to bring
low-cost Internet connections to the majority of the people.
"The main issue is whether the government looks at Telkom
from the point of view of what's best for Telkom as a company
versus what's best for South Africa as a country," Pater said.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David Cowell)
((helen.nyambura@thomsonreuters.com)(+27 11 775 3034)(Reuters
Messaging: helen.nyambura.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: SAFRICA TELKOM/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.