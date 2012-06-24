JERUSALEM, June 24 Natural gas from the Noa
field in the Mediterranean has started to flow, one of the
partners of the exploration group said on Sunday, which will
help Israel prevent an electricity shortage in the wake of
Egypt's decision to cut natural gas supplies.
Delek Drilling said in a statement to the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange that gas began flowing on Saturday.
The new supplies will replace more expensive and dirtier
fuels Israel has had to turn to, like diesel and fuel oil, and
save the economy about $170 million this summer. Israeli
electricity rates have jumped as natural gas supply dwindled.
Last month, Noble Energy and its partners -- which
include Delek Drilling -- began laying pipelines connecting Noa
and the nearby Pinnacles prospects to the larger Mari-B well off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
Mari-B is expected to be depleted by the end of 2012 as
production has risen due to repeated supply disruptions from
Egypt.
As the large Tamar field, with estimated gas reserves of 9.7
trillion cubic feet, is not expected to come online until the
middle of 2013, Israel is braced for months of natural gas and
electricity shortages.
The small Noa well, which has reserves around 1.3 billion
cubic meters (bcm), is 20 km west of Mari-B. Pinnacles, also
with 1.3 bcm of gas reserves, is 3 km from Mari-B.
Pinnacles began supplying Israel with natural gas earlier
this month.
Israel lost about 40 percent of its natural gas supplies in
early 2011 when saboteurs in the Sinai peninsula began attacking
the pipeline that carried gas to Israel from Egypt as part of a
20-year deal. In April, Egypt officially terminated the deal,
sending Israel scrambling to find alternative power sources.
Egyptian officials said it was a business decision and not
political.
Noble owns 47.059 percent of Noa, with Delek Drilling
holding 25.5 percent and Avner Oil Exploration
owning 23 percent. The companies hold similar amounts
in Pinnacles.
The trio are also the key shareholders in Tamar and the much
larger Leviathan prospect, which is projected to begin
production in 2017. Delek Drilling and Avner are units of
conglomerate Delek Group.