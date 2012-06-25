Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ROAD BONDS SUPPLY

Poland's state-owned BGK bank will give details of infrastructure bonds supply for Wednesday tender.

BANKING

Poland will not enter a banking union being set up by euro zone members, but will not oppose its establishment as it views as positive all initiatives leading to a strengthening of the euro area, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PKN ORLEN

Polish refiner PKN Orlen might partner with BNK Petroleum in shale gas exploration in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources. The plan is for Orlen to enter one of BNK's licences located in the north of Poland, the daily said.

PHN IPO SUSPENDED

Poland's Treasury Ministry said on Friday it had put on hold the planned initial public offer (IPO) of its real estate group PHN due to unfavorable market conditions.

POLAND'S RICHEST

Jan Kulczyk tops the list of Poland's wealthiest men with assets estimated to be worth 9.7 billion zlotys ($2.84 billion), followed by Zygmunt Solorz-Zak with 8.5 billion and Michal Solowow with 7.45 billion zlotys, weekly magazine Wprost said.

PULAWY

Unions at Poland's fertiliser maker Pulawy on Friday urged shareholders to ditch a takeover offer by local synthetic rubber producer Synthos, fearing job losses.

GTC

Shareholders in Warsaw-listed real estate group GTC would snatch up more than twice the number of shares offered in the group's 100 million euro ($126 million) rights issue if they could, GTC said on Friday.

JSW

Miners at Polish coal group JSW have voted for strike action and given management a few more days to address their call for wage hikes and retaining benefits.

