HELSINKI Aug 27 Leading Finnish financial group OP-Pohjola cut its forecast for Finland's economic growth, saying Europe's debt crisis was hurting exports and domestic consumption more than previously expected.

OP-Pohjola expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 0.7 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2013. In January, it forecast growth of 1.0 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year.

The finance ministry forecast in June that GDP would grow 1.0 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2013. However, Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said earlier this month 2013 GDP should be between zero and 1 percent. Finance ministry is due to publish new economic forecast in Sept.

The group said the crisis was worsening the outlook for the country's two major export industries, electronics and forestry.

"Finland's exports industry is in the middle of restructuring when the electronics and forestry industries are reorganising their operations," OP-Pohjola said in its forecast.

Finland's flagship technology firm Nokia is cutting some 3,700 jobs in its home country as it struggles to compete against Apple and Samsung. And paper makers Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene are slashing domestic production capacity to deal with weak European demand.

Earlier on Monday data showed that Finnish industry confidence had weakened in August to -7 points from -5 point in the previous month, while 46 percent of consumers interviewed for consumer confidence indicator said they believed Finland's economy will deteriorate in the next 12 months.

OP-Pohjola owns Pohjola Bank POH1S.HE.

