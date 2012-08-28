Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PZU
Poland's leading insurer is interested in buying medical
services provider Lux Med, which is estimated to be worth 1
billion zlotys ($306 million), writes Parkiet, without citing
sources.
POLIMEX
Russian builder VIS Construction Group is holding meeting
with the largest investors and creditors of Polimex ahead of a
possible bid for the troubled Polish group, writes
Rzeczpospolita, citing a source close to one of its bond
holders.
PGE
Poland's top utility has no plans for a counter bid for
green energy group PEP, its head tells Dziennik.
ZELMER
The home appliances maker, which has a market capitalisation
of 418 million zlotys ($128 million), says it's launching a
search for a strategic investor.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker put off its planned
Nasdaq listing until at least next year and set its sights on a
Russian takeover to expand its business instead.
