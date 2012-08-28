Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PZU

Poland's leading insurer is interested in buying medical services provider Lux Med, which is estimated to be worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), writes Parkiet, without citing sources.

POLIMEX

Russian builder VIS Construction Group is holding meeting with the largest investors and creditors of Polimex ahead of a possible bid for the troubled Polish group, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing a source close to one of its bond holders.

PGE

Poland's top utility has no plans for a counter bid for green energy group PEP, its head tells Dziennik.

ZELMER

The home appliances maker, which has a market capitalisation of 418 million zlotys ($128 million), says it's launching a search for a strategic investor.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's top software maker put off its planned Nasdaq listing until at least next year and set its sights on a Russian takeover to expand its business instead.

