LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito, (Banesto) is gauging investor demand for a minimum EUR500m long four-year covered bond at 395bp area over mid-swaps.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS are acting as lead managers on the deal that is the first second-tier peripheral debt offering from a financial institution since March.

Guidance has the deal coming around 50bp above where Spanish government debt is trading on Monday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)