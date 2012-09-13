* Hedge fund pitches derivatives sales to banks

* Hopes to repeat earlier deal with Credit Agricole

* Wants to take first loss, counterparty risks off banks

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 13 BlueMountain Capital, one of the world's largest credit hedge funds, is making a pitch to banks to take on the risk of managing some of their most complex derivatives, joining a rush of investors trying to profit from lenders' drive to shed risk.

The $10 billion fund hopes to repeat the deal it struck earlier this year with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), which saw it take over the bank's closed structured credit market-making business, two members of its European team said in an interview.

"We are in dialogue with several banks that still have exposure. We can take some of the structuring lessons learned in the Credit Agricole transaction and apply them here," Paul Wilson, one of two portfolio managers to join BlueMountain from the bank after the deal, said at the firm's West London offices.

BlueMountain said it is talking to other banks about similar trades as well as deals that would see the fund pick up the tab for a bank's initial losses on a derivative, or provide protection against one of the bank's counterparties defaulting.

A wave of investors are trying to profit from banks' plans to slim down their investment banking units and raise new capital in coming years.

Most funds have focused on distressed debt, where hedge funds have raised billions of euros, believing banks are set to sell them non-performing assets at knockdown prices.

BlueMountain , which ex-JP Morgan trader Andrew Feldstein co-founded in New York in 2003, is instead focusing on derivatives where regulatory capital demands have shot up and it makes little economic sense for the bank to continue to operate.

"There’s a lot of talk about distressed asset sales, but...selling assets at prices that are significantly lower than where they’re marked doesn’t help the banks’ capital position at all: It could actually make it worse ...," Wilson told Reuters.

STRUCTURED CREDIT

BlueMountain runs a range of credit strategies. Its flagship Credit Alternatives Fund gained more than 10 percent this year to end-July, data seen by Reuters shows, beating the average hedge fund's 2.73 percent rise.

The firm hit the headlines earlier this year when it emerged as one of the managers to have profited from JP Morgan's (JPM.N) infamous $5.8 billion "London Whale" trading loss. [ID:nL2E8HQEWO]

The hedge fund hopes the proportion of assets it dedicates to opportunities emanating from bank deleveraging will rise.

"Andrew Feldstein, our co-founder, was a big player in the structured credit markets and helped develop them, and for us it’s as core a part of our business as any other," said David Rubenstein, the firm's CEO for the European business.

Around a third of the assets in BlueMountain's flagship fund is invested in structured credit, which also includes asset-backed securities trading and collateralised loan obligations, a source familiar with the fund said. BlueMountain declined to comment about the size of its structured credit book.

But sealing a Credit Agricole-style deal, which boosted the French bank's capital by 14 billion euros, is tough and takes time, not least because banks and regulators may resist a structure that exposes banks to the credit risk of a hedge fund.

Under the terms of that deal, BlueMountain takes on the market risk of managing the derivatives, while the counterparty risk -- the risk that the fund fails -- stays with Credit Agricole.

There are other risks the hedge fund is ready to take on too, helping free up capital for banks hit by more onerous regulations, though it has yet to complete another transaction.

One example would see a bank pay BlueMountain to protect it against first losses incurred by a poorly performing derivative; in another the fund would provide protection on lenders' derivative counterparties defaulting.

In pitching these ideas, BlueMountain is banking on lenders coming round to the notion that they should transfer more risks to private capital, in an age when most banks are retrenching.

"For banks there are three options: You can either do nothing, which uses up your capital; the second one is sell it to a bank; and the third one is sell it to a hedge fund or other buyer," Wilson said.

(Editing by Chris Vellacott)

