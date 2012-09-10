LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest
retail bank, is returning to the senior bond sector on Monday to
take advantage of a roaring credit rally that has drawn
peripheral issuers from the financial, corporate and SSA sectors
back into the market.
The four-year trade is the second senior unsecured deal from
an Italian bank in under a week, and will price 65bp inside
where Intesa priced a one-year shorter issue in July and 45bp
inside where UniCredit printed a EUR1bn three-year last week.
UniCredit SpA sold its benchmark before the ECB announcement
at mid-swaps plus 390bp, having attracted over EUR2bn in orders.
It priced 5bp through where Intesa's July 2015 bond was bid in
the secondary market at the time.
The UniCredit bond is trading 9bp wider on the day, but is
still way inside its original reoffer level at mid-swaps +325bp
on the bid. Meanwhile, Intesa's five-year CDS has rallied by
just over 100bp since the beginning of the month and was quoted
at 329bp, according to Markit.
The new Intesa four-year was initially marketed at mid-swaps
plus 355bp area but guidance was later tightened to plus 345bp
as orders flooded in. Books closed at EUR3.25bn before
reconciliation with more than 300 accounts participating.
Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley are acting as lead managers on the new issue.
At mid-swaps plus 345bp, observing bankers estimated the
deal will pay a new issue premium of around 15bp.
The new four-year offering is Intesa's second visit to the
market in as many months.
In July, it sold a EUR1bn three-year senior note at
mid-swaps plus 410bp on the back of EUR2.25bn of demand.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)