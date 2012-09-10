MOSCOW Sep 10 GAZPROM NEFT RAISES $1.5 BILLION FROM 10-YEAR EUROBOND AT 4.375 PCT-SOURCES

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has raised $1.5 billion from a 10-year Eurobond issued on Monday, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

The bond is being issued at a yield of 4.375 percent, the sources said.

Gazprom Neft twice revised down its yield guidance, initially to 4.5 percent from 4.75 percent, and then to 4.375 percent.

The bond issue was organised by JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova and Lidia Kelly. Writing by Jason Bush)