DOLLAR BENCHMARK ISSUE

Poland priced the issue of $2 billion in its 10-year dollar-denominated bonds at 150 basis points above U.S Treasuries.

Finance ministry said in an emailed statement that almost 40 percent of the paper went to U.S investors and demand at the tender (8 billion dollars) reflected the potential for further gains of the Polish bonds.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The statistics office releases trade balance data for July. Economists expect the current account deficit to reach 1.3 billion euros. (1200)

