Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DOLLAR BENCHMARK ISSUE
Poland priced the issue of $2 billion in its 10-year
dollar-denominated bonds at 150 basis points above U.S
Treasuries.
Finance ministry said in an emailed statement that almost 40
percent of the paper went to U.S investors and demand at the
tender (8 billion dollars) reflected the potential for further
gains of the Polish bonds.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The statistics office releases trade balance data for July.
Economists expect the current account deficit to reach 1.3
billion euros. (1200)
