BUCHAREST, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
INFLATION/INDUSTRY
The National Statistics Board is expected to release August
consumer price inflation figures and industrial output data for
July at 0700 GMT.
Reuters poll on the Romanian economy
DEBT
Romania sold 1.5 billion lei ($429 million) in 244-day
treasury bills on Monday, more than double the planned amount
with the average accepted yield at 5.98 percent, down 13 basis
points from a previous tender on Sept. 3.
TRADE BALANCE
Romania's trade deficit widened 0.8 percent to
5.33 billion euros ($682.29 billion) on the year in the first
seven months after a modest narrowing in the first half.
CEE ASSETS
Poland's zloty edged lower against the euro on Monday after
a central bank policymaker said an imminent rate cut was not a
foregone conclusion, while other regional currencies were flat
in cautious trade ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Foreign institutional ownership in Romanian investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea exceeded 50 percent of its share
capital at the end of August.
Ziarul Financiar, page 4
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS --
Convergence watch Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.4981 lei)