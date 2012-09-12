Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly has started to prepare the company for
wholesale gas trade, the first step to liberalise gas market in
Poland, daily Parkiet writes.
GAZ-SYSTEM
Poland's gas network operator will sign an agreement with
Austria's RAG to explore opportunities to build underground gas
storage facilities.
