EURO CRISIS
Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to give its
approval on Wednesday to the euro zone's new bailout fund while
insisting on guarantees to safeguard German parliamentary
sovereignty and limit Berlin's financial exposure. The ruling is
expected at 0800 GMT.
Spain is considering obtaining help from the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme but is not planning a full
sovereign bailout, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was quoted as
saying on Wednesday in Finnish newspapers.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility said on Tuesday it had approved the
issue of one or more bonds for up to 5 billion euros by December
31, 2013 to extend the average maturity of its debt.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it launched an
auction to buy back 1 billion euros of its asset backed
securities as part of its "strategic goal to optimise its
balance sheet."
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The new shares to be issued to repay the state for
underwriting special bonds should the bank fail to post a profit
this year are expected to be issued at 0.80 euros each, the Wall
Street Journal said citing calculations confirmed by Monte
Paschi.
The state would get a stake of about 3.5 percent compared to
as much as 13 percent if the shares were valued at market
prices, it said, adding the bank's CEO said it was a correct
scenario.
* FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Axa, Allianz, Zurich Insurance Group
and Cattolica are among those who are
interested in buying assets Unipol will have to sell as a
condition of its merging with Fondiaria-SAI, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. Others include private equity firms Clessidra, Permira and
Apax, it said.
The merger timetable and the aim of starting operations on
Jan. 1 look hard to achieve, Il Messaggero said.
* LOTTOMATICA
The gaming company said on Wednesday a ruling by a neutral
third party has decided Northstar, a consortium in which
Lottomatica's unit GTECH holds 80 percent, is entitled to
downward adjustments to net income targets of $55.6 million for
2012 and $20.2 million for 2013. The revision is due to measures
taken by the state of Illinois impacting the assumptions on
which Northstar based its business plan.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
The CEO Francesco Starace told MF that the 600 million euros
of investments in solar power foreseen by its business plan will
be spent in countries like Brazil, Chile and Mexico. There is
also interest for U.S., South Africa, Marocco, Romania and
Turkey.
