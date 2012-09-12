* Fixed income mostly spared cuts as Nomura tackles costs
By Sarah White
LONDON, Sept 12 Japan's Nomura (8604.T) is
pinning its turnaround hopes on bond and foreign exchange
trading even as big rivals shrink some of those divisions, and a
swoop on clients abandoned by others is helping it grow, the
bank's fixed income boss said.
Fixed income, which includes other areas such as interest
rate swap trading, has become a rare bright spot for Nomura as
rocky markets force it to row back on a bold expansion four
years ago, when it bought the European and Asian units of the
now defunct Lehman Brothers.
The bank hopes a captive base of investors in Japan and Asia
will help anchor its push, as Nomura profits from escaping some
of the side-effects of the financial regulations squeezing
others, said its global head of fixed income Steven Ashley.
“We're still looking to progress and grow and take market
share where it's appropriate for us," Ashley told Reuters in an
interview.
“Our competitors have been challenged and focused on
delevering their businesses... That has definitely allowed us
some more scope,” he added.
Tougher rules on capital under Basel III regulations are
pushing firms such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N)in the United States
or Switzerland's UBS UBSN.VX to slim down in fixed income, as
banks are forced to hold more capital against bonds on their
books.
Nomura is not exempt, but Ashley said the bank did not have
the same backlog of old transactions on its books, taking up
capital resources to the same degree.
A shift away from derivatives being traded privately between
parties, with transactions instead executed on exchanges and
cleared more transparently, is also cracking open a market that
used to be heavily dominated by a small group of banks, he
added.
Ashley said Nomura was not aiming to take on rivals in every
market but to tailor its fixed income unit to make the most of
its big client base in Japan and Asia, offering them products
sourced globally.
That might mean capitalising on great demand for Turkish
lira, for instance, but not focusing on other regions or
currencies as much if they are less relevant.
"In some Eastern European currencies, we don't have any
natural business. I wouldn't necessarily want to go head to head
with a Polish bank, for example,” Ashley said.
NEW CLIENTS KEY
At the end of Nomura's first quarter ending in June, fixed
income was the only area in wholesale banking to grow revenues,
by 2 percent to 71.5 billion yen ($919 million), compared to a
year earlier.
Nomura also reckons its fixed income market share rose from
2 percent in 2009 to 3.9 percent at the end of June, based on
the reported revenue of its peer group stripped of accounting
quirks.
But Nomura also faces challenges such as its credit rating,
cut by Moody's to just one notch above the "junk" grade in
March. Further downgrades could spook trading partners and make
transacting more costly.
Ashley said that was a concern but that clients looked at a
variety of metrics on which Nomura scored well, while Moody's
has said that fresh cost cuts at the bank were
"credit-positive."
Nomura last week said it would slash a further $1 billion of
its cost base, with its overseas equities and investment
divisions set to be among the hardest hit. [ID:nL4E8K61OS] Fixed
income headcount would be "pretty stable", Ashley said.
Rivals are also shrinking and fine-tuning their strategy as
rough markets bite, and as top investment banks begin to focus
more on very big clients, Nomura has a chance to make inroads
with others, Ashley said.
"Of course we want to transact with the largest global
players, but equally there are chances to win more business from
the tier two accounts that are no longer receiving the premium
service they used to,” he said.
($1 = 77.8000 Japanese yen)
