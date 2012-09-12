LONDON, Sept 12 BARCLAYS' DAVID WALKER SAYS GEARING OF REMUNERATION TO REVENUE HAS BEEN PROBLEM IN INDUSTRY BARCLAYS' DAVID WALKER SAYS "NEEDS TO BE MUCH MORE CHALLENGING BOARDROOM ENVIRONMENTS" BARCLAYS' DAVID WALKER SAYS NEEDS TO BE "CLEAR STATEMENT OF VALUES" IN BOARDROOM BARCLAYS' DAVID WALKER CULTURE & CONDUCT MUST TAKE PRIORITY OVER PROFIT BARCLAYS WALKER SAYS INAPPROPRIATE INCENTIVISATION "RESPONSIBLE FOR A LOT OF WHAT HAS GONE WRONG" BARCLAYS' WALKER SAYS INCENTIVISATION SHOULD TAKE ACCOUNT MORE OF EMPLOYEES' BEHAVIOUR