By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 The catastrophe bond sector is
likely to grow by 25 percent in 2012, reaching $6-7 billion in
issuance by the end of the year - matching a previous record set
in 2007, investors say.
A number of new reinsurance companies backed by hedge funds
have entered the market in recent months, spurring record sales
of catastrophe bonds in the first half of 2012 and bringing in
$3 billion of fresh capital to the market, according to Aon's
investment banking division, Aon Benfield Securities.
Issuance of so-called 'cat bonds' reached $3.6 billion in
the first half of 2012 - doubling the total reached in the same
period last year, Swiss Re told Reuters, while other
investors say the market is set for "explosive growth".
Insurers and reinsurers have used catastrophe bonds since
the 1990s to manage their exposure to natural disasters by
transferring potential losses to investment funds. Investors
receive a high rate of interest but risk losing all or part of
their principal if a catastrophe occurs.
"The market has fought back to absolute net growth," said
Martin Bisping, head of non-life risk transformation at Swiss Re
- for the first time since the market stagnated after the 2008
financial crisis. New issuance is now outweighing expiring
bonds, which typically have a three-year maturity, he said.
Cat bond issuance totaled just over $7 billion in 2007, and
was at nearly $6 billion in 2008 before falling sharply as the
financial crisis struck. But the market for cat bonds has since
improved as investors' memories of the financial crisis faded,
soothed by double-digit returns for many cat bonds and other
products in the Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) sector.
"The market can grow to $40 billion in the next five years,"
John Seo, co-founder of ILS fund, Fermat Capital Management,
told Reuters.
Catastrophe risk has grown faster than available reinsurance
capital, as more people move to disaster hotspots, resulting in
U.S.-based state entities, such as the California Earthquake
Authority, looking to catastrophe bonds for coverage.
In May, publicly funded state body, Citizens Property
Insurance Corporation, sold the largest ever single tranche deal
in cat bond history, securing $750 million from capital market
investors to protect itself from Florida hurricane risk.
Key components of heightened demand from investors include
the promise of attractive yield returns from a sector that is
uncorrelated with the rest of the financial market.
"Financial market turmoil or the peripheral sovereign debt
crisis in Europe doesn't trigger a hurricane or earthquake, and
conversely, the impact of a natural disaster on the financial
makers are limited," said Bisping.
"The cat bond market is past its infancy stage," said
Bisping. "It has grown from a few specialized investors to
becoming an established product in the reinsurance market."
"People are going to be surprised at how quickly the cat
bond market grows" said Seo.
Cat bond issuance currently stands at $4.3 billion,
according to Swiss Re.