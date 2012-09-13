Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLL

The ruling Civic Platform is backed by 28 percent of Poles, down two percentage points, while support for the main opposition Law and Justice rose three points to 26 percent, according to a poll in Gazeta Wyborcza.

POLIMEX

The troubled builder is negotiating guarantees with banks necessary to sign a 5.1 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) contract to build a new unit at power plant Kozienice, writes Parkiet.

INFLATION

The statistics office releases inflation data for August. Analysts expect consumer prices to rise 3.8 percent year-on-year, down from 4.0 percent in July. (1200)

ROAD BONDS

Poland's state-owned BGK bank plans to cut issuance of state infrastructure bonds to around 2 billion zlotys ($629.5 million) in 2013 from this year's 3.75 billion. œ

