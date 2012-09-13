BUCHAREST, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry plans to sell 300 million lei ($86.10 million) worth of 2-year treasury bonds. Tender results are expected at around 1200 GMT.

Debt managers aim to sell 3.3 billion lei in leu currency bills and bonds this month, compared with the 1.4 billion lei it sold in August.

The ministry sold 1.5 billion lei in 244-day treasury bills on Monday, more than double the planned amount with the average accepted yield at 5.98 percent, down 13 basis points.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies retreated in late trade on Wednesday, led by the Polish zloty, as impetus from Germany's go-ahead for the euro zone's new rescue fund faded, with markets awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Thursday.

PENSIONS

The average number of pensioners fell by 104,000 on the year to 5.5 million in the second quarter.

Ziarul Financiar, page 2

TRANSGAZ

Documents for the secondary public offering to list an additional 15 percent in state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz will be drafted in the days ahead, Romania's OPSPI privatisation office said.

Ziarul Financiar, page 5

($1 = 3.4842 lei)