BUCHAREST, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry plans to sell 300 million lei ($86.10
million) worth of 2-year treasury bonds. Tender results are
expected at around 1200 GMT.
Debt managers aim to sell 3.3 billion lei in leu currency
bills and bonds this month, compared with the 1.4 billion lei it
sold in August.
The ministry sold 1.5 billion lei in 244-day treasury bills
on Monday, more than double the planned amount with the average
accepted yield at 5.98 percent, down 13 basis points.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies retreated in late trade on
Wednesday, led by the Polish zloty, as impetus from Germany's
go-ahead for the euro zone's new rescue fund faded, with markets
awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Thursday.
PENSIONS
The average number of pensioners fell by 104,000 on the year
to 5.5 million in the second quarter.
Ziarul Financiar, page 2
TRANSGAZ
Documents for the secondary public offering to list an
additional 15 percent in state-owned gas pipeline operator
Transgaz will be drafted in the days ahead, Romania's
OPSPI privatisation office said.
Ziarul Financiar, page 5
($1 = 3.4842 lei)