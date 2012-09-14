Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank releases money supply data for August
at 1200 GMT.
PGNIG
Poland's energy market regulator rejected a request by the
country's gas monopoly to lift its customer prices to offset
higher costs for Russian gas purchases.
RENEWABLES
Poland's Treasury Ministry, which controls the country's top
utilities, has criticised a draft renewables law written by the
Economy Ministry in the latest sign of tension over support for
green energy in the coal-dependent economy.
NUCLEAR POWER
State-owned China National Nuclear Corporation is
considering capital involvement in the construction of Poland's
first nuclear power plant, the group's chief engineer Lei
Zengguang was quoted as saying by Polish press agency PAP.
($1 = 3.1861 Polish zlotys)