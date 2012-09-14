Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MONEY SUPPLY

Poland's central bank releases money supply data for August at 1200 GMT.

PGNIG

Poland's energy market regulator rejected a request by the country's gas monopoly to lift its customer prices to offset higher costs for Russian gas purchases.

RENEWABLES

Poland's Treasury Ministry, which controls the country's top utilities, has criticised a draft renewables law written by the Economy Ministry in the latest sign of tension over support for green energy in the coal-dependent economy.

NUCLEAR POWER

State-owned China National Nuclear Corporation is considering capital involvement in the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant, the group's chief engineer Lei Zengguang was quoted as saying by Polish press agency PAP.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1861 Polish zlotys)