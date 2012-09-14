`The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMIC CRISIS

The U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program on Thursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt per month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially as long as inflation remains contained.

Europe is already seeing "positive results" from the European Central Bank's announcement that it stands ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds issued by euro zone states, ECB President Mario Draghi told a German paper.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday the group's product portfolio and investments in Italy needed to be the object of constant review to bring them into line with changing market trends.

ENI, SNAM

Italian state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has sold a 1.7 percent stake in Eni for 1.096 billion euros ($1.41 billion), part of government-driven plans for Eni to exit gas network company Snam. * It is likely that the Qatar Investment Authority as well as sovereign funds from Kuwait and Abu Dhabi bought some of the shares sold by CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The Qatar fund has around 1 percent of Eni, it said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Thursday its board has accepted a proposal by a former executive to reach a settlement over a legal case involving false SIM cards.  The company also said its board had appointed former Fondiaria-SAI executive Piergiorgio Peluso as manager designate for Administration, Finance and Control.

Swiss telecommunications company Swisscom said on Thursday its Fastweb unit will invest around 400 million euro on its Italian fibre optic network by 2016 to bring fast internet connections to 20 percent of Italian homes.

Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it had launched a probe into an alleged cartel between Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Wind to block new virtual mobile operator Bip Mobile out of the mobile market.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI

The two insurers said on Thursday the banks in the underwriting consortium have subscribed the shares that were not taken up in the rights issues that are part of plans to merge the insurers.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................