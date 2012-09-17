By Ingrid Melander and Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Sept 17 Hedge funds who have tried to
make money out of European banks during the euro debt crisis are
becoming frustrated with the sector's erratic movements just as
some bigger, and more patient, institutions are dipping
tentatively back in.
European bank stocks .SX7P have risen more than 25 percent
since late July, fuelled by relief over new crisis-fighting
plans, in particular the ECB's latest announcements which have
triggered hopes of a more lasting solution.
But the sector at the root of the global financial crisis
has repeatedly disappointed investors after each attempt to call
a floor, from a rally at the beginning of 2009 on hopes that the
worst of the global credit crunch was over to short-lived
optimism over the European Central Bank's liquidity injections.
In addition, scandals and increasing regulatory demands have
been shrinking returns on equity while economic recession is
likely to keep loan growth on the ropes for years to come.
That has prompted at least some hedge funds to pull out,
while mutual funds and other institutional investors are
stock-picking only with considerable caution, reluctant to call
any sustained rally in the unchartered territory of the euro
crisis.
One hedge fund investor who spoke on condition of anonymity
told Reuters that more hedge funds have been cutting their
positions than increasing them, while some had given up
altogether, viewing the sector as too opaque.
"A lot of managers feel long-term they're good holdings -
society does still need banks - and valuations (are
interesting). But the view is that they're less and less
analysable," said the investor, who holds money in a wide range
of hedge funds, said.
"I've seen a few examples where they've thrown in the towel
or used banks as a source of capital for something else," said
the investor, who declined to be identified because of hedge
fund reluctance to detail investment decisions.
Among those to have reduced their positions is Lansdowne
Partners, according to the source. Lansdowne, which runs $11
billion in assets and whose $6.8 billion Developed Markets fund
fell 20 percent last year, has been hurt by bank holdings. The
firm, which is up 5.9 percent in performance terms so far this
year, declined to comment.[ID:nL6E8I4AV5]
Data suggests hedge funds are now scaling back both on
owning bank stocks and on short positions - bets on a lower
price.
Hedge fund long exposure to financials - bets on rising
prices - has come down to 19.1 percent in July from 20.4 percent
in February, according to JP Morgan data, while Markit data on
stock-lending - a good proxy for shorting - shows positions
being cut.
The volatility of banks can be particularly hard for the
hedge fund sector, whose investors tend to be more fickle than
mutual fund investors and can become disgruntled faster than
institutional investors by poor returns.
Odey, one of Europe's best-known hedge fund firms, which
made millions in 2009 when the price of Barclays shares
rocketed, has also reduced its holdings in European banks from
peak levels, selling some in favour of U.S. banks such as JP
Morgan (JPM.N), although it still holds Barclays shares.
According to Thomson Reuters Lipper, Odey's Pan European
fund cut banks to 12.6 percent of its portfolio in the six
months to end-August from 20.69 percent the previous six months.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Banks and Stoxx600 year-to-date: link.reuters.com/des26s
Since Lehman collapse: link.reuters.com/feg26s
European banks valuation: link.reuters.com/sez35s
Bank returns: link.reuters.com/byw64s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
STOCK-PICKING
At the same time, more institutional investors, which have
long seen banks as toxic assets, are considering the sector
again, believing the EU's latest crisis-fighting plans offer a
better chance than previous efforts of a longer-lasting fix.
"After 4-1/2 years, it's the first time I'm convinced it is
worth looking at them again," said Andreas Thomae, portfolio
manager financials at Germany's Deka Investment, which manages
150 billion euros of assets.
"We think we have seen the low point in bank valuations ...
in steps (the rally) can become a trend."
Despite a rebound that outperforms the pan-European Stoxx600
for this year, banks are still by far the worse
performing sector in the region since the Lehman 2008 collapse,
having lost nearly 50 percent.
"We do like banks.... We see a lot of financials firms that
are very cheap, trading perhaps below book value but producing
very decent levels of profit," said Bill Maldonado, head of
global equities at HSBC Global Asset Management. "At present
bank shares are pricing a very negative global economy and we
don’t attach a material probability to this occurring."
The European bank index is trading at about 0.7 times book
value. Some banks such as Barclays (BARC.L) are valued at 0.5
times and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) at even less.
John Velis, EMEA head of capital markets research of Russell
Investments, said the firm, which has over $150 billion in
assets under management, has turned from negative to neutral on
banks and slightly moderated its underweight position.
"Now that things seem to be for the time off the boil,
perhaps only for the short term, there is no reason to be
negative Europe or the banking sector," Velis said.
But he warned that it was hard to predict how things would
develop, a caution echoed by mutual funds and other
institutional investors treading back to bank stocks.
Carmignac Gestion, which runs over $60 billion, is edging
back after shunning bank stocks for two years. Banks now account
for 5 percent of its European portfolio, said Didier
Saint-Georges of Carmignac's investment committee.
"What (ECB President) Draghi has said opens up enough
possibilities of a reduction of the sovereign debt risk for us
to be a bit less cautious on banks," Saint-Georges said. But he
added: "We are cautious and choosing banks that seem strong
enough and where there is little risk of capital increase."
(Additional reporting by Joel Dimmock, Steve Slater and Sujata
Rao; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Scott Barber; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)
((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com)(+442075426038)(Reuters
Messaging: ingrid.melander.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BANKS EU/INVESTMENT
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.